Local sports briefs

Generals grab 20th win

SHERIDAN — The No. 22 Sheridan College men’s basketball team stretched its winning streak to three games, squeaking past Central Wyoming 74-73 Saturday. The victory improved the Generals to 20-3 overall and 5-2 in Region IX.

Sheridan’s offensive struggles of late persisted Saturday as it finished 26 of 61 (42.6 percent) from the floor. Central Wyoming only managed to hit 26 of 62 (41.9 percent) of its field-goal attempts.

Ladan Rickets led the Generals, pouring in 17 points, which included a 4 of 9 mark from beyond the 3-point arc. Josh Bagley tallied 14 points, while AJ Bramah and Channel Banks logged 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Sheridan hosts Western Wyoming Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. — Western upset the Generals 82-70 in Rock Springs Jan. 13.

Lady Generals snap losing streak

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team snapped its four-game losing streak with a 65-57 win at Central Wyoming Saturday. The victory, which completed the regular-season sweep of the Lady Rustlers, improved the Lady Generals to 11-13 overall and 4-4 in Region IX. Neither team set the world on fire with its shooting. Sheridan finished 22 of 60 (37.6 percent) from the field, while Central Wyoming connected on just 17 of 59 (28.8 percent) of its field-goal attempts.

Raelynn Keefer paced Sheridan with 17 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Lily Jex added nine points, while Sara Storeshaw and Alomi Solovi chipped in eight points apiece.

The Lady Generals return home and will look for another season sweep when they play host to Western Wyoming Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Broncs drop fourth in a row

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team fell for the fourth straight time Saturday at Thunder Basin 70-41. The loss dropped the Lady Broncs to 6-11 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Mollie Morris led Sheridan with eight points, while Bailee Coon tallied seven.

The Lady Broncs came out of the gates rather slow, only scoring six first-quarter points, and found themselves down 14 points after one period. Another big period, this time a 24-point frame, for the Lady Bolts gave them a comfortable 44-15 halftime advantage. Sheridan boasted a couple double-digit quarters in the second half but never threatened Thunder Basin.

The Lady Broncs begin the second round of the conference play hosting Cheyenne Central Friday at 5:30 p.m. — Central beat Sheridan 47-29 Jan. 27.

Broncs rally past Bolts

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team snapped its modest two-game slide with the help of a big fourth quarter Saturday at Thunder Basin. The Broncs toppled the Bolts 65-57 and improved to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Tristan Bower led Sheridan’s scoring charge with 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while also dishing out a team-high three assists. Blayne Baker, Parker Christensen, Sam Lecholat and Aaron Woodward tallied eight points apiece. Lecholat also added team highs in both rebounds (10) and blocks (three).

The Broncs connected on 50 percent (19 of 38) of their field-goal attempts and made more free throws (23) than Thunder Basin attempted (21).

Sheridan opens the second round of conference play hosting Cheyenne Central Friday at 7 p.m. — Central edged the Broncs 62-60 Jan. 27.

Rams win fourth straight

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys basketball team remained atop the conference Saturday with a 76-46 throttling at Sundance. The Rams improved to 10-8 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Quinn McCafferty led Big Horn in scoring with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Kade Eisele and Kade Vandyken added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Rams got after the Bulldogs defensively, forcing 25 turnovers.

After a closely contested opening eight minutes in which Big Horn led 16-13, the Rams blew the game open with a 27-point second quarter to take a 43-22 halftime lead. Big Horn built on its lead steadily in the third and fourth quarters en route to its fourth straight win.

The Rams return to the floor Friday when they play host to rival Tongue River, which edged Big Horn 70-67 in overtime Jan. 20.

Bulldogs edge Lady Rams

BIG HORN — The Big Horn girls basketball team lost at Sundance 40-36 Saturday. The loss dropped the Lady Rams to 9-9 overall and 3-3 in conference.

Sydney Schmidt paced Big Horn with 15 points, while Courtney Wallach tallied nine.

The Lady Rams’ scoring issues started early and persisted for most of the contest. Big Horn only recorded six points in the first quarter, and its one-point deficit grew to three, 17-14, at halftime. The Lady Rams poured in 13 points during the third period to trim the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to two, but Big Horn couldn’t maintain the momentum in the game’s final eight minutes.

The Lady Rams host rival Tongue River Friday at 7 p.m. Big Horn toppled the Lady Eagles 44-35 Jan. 20.

Eagles can’t keep pace with Panthers

DAYTON — The Tongue River boys basketball team dropped its second home game in as many days Saturday. The Eagles lost to Wright 61-48 and fell to 5-12 and 3-3 in conference play.

Jaren Fritz poured in 13 points to lead Tongue River, while teammates Hugh Patterson and Jay Keo added 10 and nine points, respectively.

The Eagles held a 16-14 edge at the end of the first quarter, and the two teams went into halftime deadlocked at 25. The Panthers, however, came out of the halftime locker room with an offensive mindset that built a 47-37 lead ahead of the final period.

Tongue River will look to bounce back Friday at Big Horn.

Scoring woes resurface for Lady Eagles

DAYTON — The Tongue River girls basketball team couldn’t find its offensive touch Saturday in a 48-30 loss to Wright. The loss moved the Lady Eagles to 4-13 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Jenna Keller represented the lone Tongue River player in double figures at 10 points. Holly Hutchinson added eight points.

The Lady Eagles went toe-to-toe with the Lady Panthers through one quarter as both teams were knotted up at 10, but Wright created some halftime cushion at 23-18. The Lady Panthers extended their advantage to 35-26 ahead of a fourth quarter that saw Tongue River only manage four points.

The Lady Eagles travel to Big Horn Friday.

Broncs finish fifth at conference

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team placed fifth with 144 points during the East Conference meet Saturday at Cheyenne East. Laramie won the meet with 277 points, while Thunder Basin and East rounded out the top three with 269 and 208.5 points, respectively.

Sheridan’s Caleb Johannesmeyer topped the field in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.46 seconds, which set a new conference record. He also took third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.17.

Oscar Patten also recorded a first-place finish for Sheridan, and broke a conference record, with the top time of 48.42 in the 100-yard freestyle. Patten touched third in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1 minute, 49.01 seconds.

Noah Hodges and Sam Sampson joined Johannesmeyer and Patten in the 200-yard medley relay that raced to a first-place finish with a time of 1:45.07.

A select number of Broncs return to the pool Feb. 16 at the state meet in Laramie.

Broncs breeze past Laramie and South

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team capped its week in fine fashion, dominating Laramie and Cheyenne South in duals Saturday. The Broncs downed the Plainsmen 63-15 and toppled the Bison 64-16.

Sheridan logged 15 pins over the course of the two duals, 10 against Laramie and five against South. Reese Osborne, Kel Tritschler, Quinn Heyneman, Brenden Clem and Chance Watt all recorded a pair of falls Saturday. Wesley Ndago, Camden McArthur, Drake deCastro and Chance Quarterman each went unbeaten and Sheridan won 22 of 28 matches Saturday.

The Broncs return to the mat Thursday when they host Campbell County.

Hawks go 1-0-1

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks traveled to Rock Springs over the weekend and after a 4-4 tie Saturday, responded with a 6-3 win Sunday. The Hawks improved to 8-7-1 on the season.

Matthew Hooge logged back-to-back goals to open up the third period Sunday that ballooned Sheridan’s 3-2 lead to a three-goal advantage. The Hawks never trailed as Justin Bailey broke the scoreless tie on a shorthanded unassisted goal during the first period. Sam Boyles regained the lead for Sheridan with his first-period goal, and Tristen Cox did the same for the Hawks at the tail end of the second period. Toby Jacobs put the finishing touches on the victory. Jacobs leveled the score at 1 Saturday with a goal midway through the first period. Joel Bailey and Cox gave the Hawks one-goal leads in the first and second periods before Boyles’ goal in the third period knotted the game at 4.

Sheridan hits the ice again Friday when it plays host to Gillette.

Broncs place second

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan indoor track and field team hosted the Sheridan Invitational Saturday in Gillette and the Broncs, who scored 102 points, finished runner-up to Natrona, which tallied 130.5 points.

Sheridan’s Alec Riegert and Tymer Goss placed one-two in the 400-meter dash with times of 52.26 seconds and 52.32, respectively. And they weren’t the only pair of Sheridan runners to cross one-two Saturday. Kelly Moodry and Piper Carroll accomplished the same feat in the 800-meter run with times of 2 minutes, 22.4 seconds and 2:29.31, respectively.

Riegert and Goss also raced in the 800- and 1,600-meter relays, which took first. The 800-meter relay — Riegert, Goss, Matt Roma and Marc Wodahl — clocked in at 1:34.97, while the 1,600-meter relay — Riegert, Goss, Roma and Cody Stults — finished in 3:35.1.

Maxwel Myers rounded out the boys team winners, logging a first in the shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 8 inches.

Pippin Robinson and McKinley Christopherson joined Moodry and Carroll in the girls 1,600-meter relay that won with a time of 4:10.74.

Josie Fettig cleared 4-11 during the high jump to top the field, while Trinity Preston and Kiera Vasco each placed third in the 1,600-meter run (5:39.31) and pole vault (9-6), respectively.

Riegert added to his couple of victories with a runner-up finish in the 55-meter hurdles, clocking in at 7.93. Brian Gonda placed second in the 3,200-meter run, crossing in 10:03.93. Wodahl’s mark of 20-04 placed him third in the long jump, and Alec Garber’s 2:10.03 logged him a third-place finish in the 800-meter run.

Big Horn’s Sydney Atkinson and Liam Greenelsh paced the Rams, placing runner-up in the high and triple jump with marks of 4-11 and 41-04, respectively.

Cooper Vollmer led Tongue River, jumping 5-11 to finish fourth in the high jump.