Buckaroos have no issue with Panthers

CLEARMONT — This season hasn’t gone how the Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball team pictured it. The Panthers have yet to win a conference game, and those struggles continued Saturday as Kaycee dealt AC a 76-27 loss.

But even amid the one-sided final score, Panthers’ head coach Ross Walker saw growth in the week since the two rivals squared off down in Kaycee.

“We actually played a little bit better tonight,” Walker said. “Kaycee came out and hit a lot of shots against our zone, and that’s kind of a risk we were willing to take because it’s really hard for us to matchup with them athletically.”

The Buckaroos — whose athleticism propelled them to a state title in football this past year — took the air out of the building quickly, scoring the game’s first 11 points. No matter what defense AC threw at Kaycee, the Buckaroos picked it apart.

The zone AC ran for the majority of the game, Kaycee shot over it and gathered many second-chance opportunities off some of its rare misses. Walker believed that if AC had thrown primarily a man-to-man defense, the Buckaroos aforementioned athleticism would have likely put the Panthers in a precious foul situation.

Tanner Klatt got AC on the board initially and logged another basket on the ensuing possession that pulled the Panthers within single digits at 13-4 with 4:15 left in the opening quarter.

That marked the final time AC found itself down just single digits.

The Buckaroos tallied 10 of the period’s final 12 points to earn a 23-6 cushion. Kaycee recorded a trio of 5-0 spurts followed by an 8-0 run to close half that gave it a commanding 55-18 advantage.

Walker implored his team out of the halftime locker room to ignore the scoreboard and just go out and play freely.

Walker also utilized the final 16 minutes to implement different offensive and defensive schemes as experimentation for future contests.

“We got to a point where we didn’t have anything to lose, so we began to try different things and see what might continue to work,” Walker said. “… We just wanted to focus on enjoying the game and finding different wrinkles for us.”

Walker also wanted to see his young and inexperienced team continue to work hard and smile every once in a while.

“The second half was just about feeding into effort, and then have fun feed back into effort and create a cycle of positivity,” Walker said. “We wanted them to forget about everything else and just go out and play. If you become solely focused on things like a win or a loss, everything else about the game gets lost in that singular focus.

“We need to keep things in perspective. Kaycee is a great team, but I wouldn’t trade this group for anything.”

Clayton Auzqui paced AC with nine points, while Klatt added eight.

The Panthers step out of conference play and host Thunder Basin’s sophomore team Tuesday. AC quickly turns around and battles Normative Services Thursday in a conference matchup that the Panthers only lost by three, 34-31, Jan. 19 in the two teams’ first meeting.

Final

Kaycee…………………23 32 13 8 — 76

Arvada-Clearmont…….6 12 5 4 — 27

Scoring

Kaycee — Largent 21, Dion 14, Aragon 12, Rouse 10, Ramirez 6, Cleveland 5, Humble 4, Walker 4

Arvada-Clearmont — Auzqui 9, Klatt 8, Malli 6, Briscoe 2, Beam 2