Buening to teach class at Expressions

SHERIDAN — Expressions Art Gallery & Framing, LLC recently announced that longtime Sheridan resident, educator and artist Nancy Buening will teach her longstanding watercolor classes starting Monday, Feb. 5.

These classes are offered in two sections. The Monday evening class will begin Feb. 5. This class will start at 6 p.m. and finish around 8:30 p.m. The Thursday afternoon class will begin Feb. 8. This class will start at 1 p.m. and finish around 3:30 p.m. Both classes will run through March. The class is open to beginner and experienced artists alike.

Each class (February through March) costs $100 and can accommodate 15 individuals. The class fee covers informal watercolor instruction in a casual group setting, two ready-made mats and a 15 percent framing discount on one watercolor completed in class. Participants are required to provide their own materials. The materials list for this class can be downloaded at http://expressionsart.gallery/classes. Register at Expressions Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Buening has taught all grade-levels of art students, from kindergarten to college. She retired from Sheridan County School District 2 in 2003 and continues teaching watercolor in the Sheridan area in one capacity or another.

Expressions Art Gallery & Framing, LLC is located at 645 Broadway St. and can be reached by telephone at (307) 673-2878.