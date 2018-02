SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District officials have organized a 6k run and 1-mile children’s run for Saturday in Thorne-Rider Park.

The event will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the runs will start at 9 a.m. The fee to participate is $5 per person.

Hot chocolate, coffee and a healthy snack will be available after the run. Family, friends, dogs and dates are encouraged to attend.

For more information, call (307) 674-6421 or email seth.ulvestad@sheridanrecreation.com.