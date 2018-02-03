SLIB approves emergency funding for hillslides

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board approved a $2,500,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan for the city of Sheridan Emergency Hillslides Stabilization Project at its meeting in Cheyenne Thursday. SLIB, comprised of the top five elected officials of the state of Wyoming, approved the funding to help the city of Sheridan address four major hillslides. The $2,500,000 loan comes with a 2.5 percent interest rate over 20 years, with 50 percent principal forgiveness, which is considered a grant that does not need to be paid back.

“It’s a huge win for our community,” city public works director Lane Thompson said in a press release.