SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Adams Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:44 p.m.0

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Adams Street, 1:49 a.m.

• Medical, West Riverside Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 599, 9:57 a.m.

• Medical, Fifth Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Trauma, Fort Road, 11:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Medical, Dayton Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 16, 7:49 p.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Accident, South Main Street, 6:16 a.m.

• Barking dog, Scott Drive, 8:08 a.m.

• Harassment, Frackleton Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Found property, Works Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, 12th Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Snow removal, Highland Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Long Drive, 4:46 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 5:37 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 5:47 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East 12th Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Accident delayed, De Smet Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• DUS, Birch Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:28 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Motorist assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Main Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist agency, I-90, milepost 16, 7:38 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Sunshine Nicole Carter, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dianna Lee Estes, 48, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 8