SHERIDAN — The Theodore Waddell and Lynn Campion Waddell print collection opening reception will take place Feb. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

The event is free and open to the public, though select works by Waddell will be available for sale with proceeds benefitting the Sheridan College art department.

For additional information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.