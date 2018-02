SHERIDAN — Relay for Life of Sheridan is currently selling daffodils to benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

Flowers must be pre-ordered by Feb. 11 and will be delivered March 17, though dates are subject to change based on weather.

A donation of $10 will get you one bouquet of 10 buds, while $40 gets you five bouquets and $70 gets you 10 bouquets.

Order your flowers by calling your favorite Relay for Life team or Jessica Martin at (307) 751-1533.