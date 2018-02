SHERIDAN — The February meeting for Akcita Win will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House.

Rose Hill will present poetry from a local group of writers. Hill is a past poet laureate for the state of Wyoming (2016), appointed by Gov. Matt Mead.

Akcita Win is a women’s sorority that meets monthly. Everyone is welcome. Reservations are required by calling Akcita Win President Connie Goodwin at (307) 751-2550.

Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House is located at 847 N. Main St.