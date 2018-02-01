sc basketball briefs

Generals snatch first road conference win

SHERIDAN — The No. 22 Sheridan College men’s basketball team got the proverbial monkey off its back Wednesday in Powell. The Generals earned their first road Region IX win of the season, edging Northwest College 89-84. The win improved SC to 19-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Channel Banks paced Sheridan with 21 points, 13 of which came at the free-throw line. Ladan Ricketts added 16 points on 4 of 9 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. AJ Bramah also poured in 16 points, while pulling down a team-high six rebounds. Camron Reece chipped in 14 points, and Sean Sutherlin came off the bench to score 13.

The Generals led 85-82 with under 20 seconds to play when a Trappers’ potential game-tying 3-pointer went in and out. Banks secured the rebound and calmly hit two freebies with 11.5 seconds to play. After a quick bucket from Northwest, Banks, once again, canned two free throws with 5.5 seconds left to ice the game.

Sheridan shot a blistering 55.4 percent (31 of 56) from the floor but got manhandled on the glass as Northwest — which shot 47.6 percent (30 of 63) from the field — outrebounded the Generals 37-25.

Sheridan College travels to Central Wyoming Saturday for a 4 p.m. opening tip. The Generals dominated the Rustlers 112-83 in Sheridan Jan. 10 in the two teams’ conference opener.

Lady Generals losing streak reaches 4

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team’s offensive struggles persisted in Powell Wednesday night. The Lady Generals fell at Northwest College 56-46, which dropped them to 10-14 overall and 3-4 in conference.

Sheridan, which has tallied 46 points in back-to-back games, connected on just 29.6 percent (16 of 54) of its field-goal attempts. Raelynn Keefer led the Lady Generals with 17 points, while Aloma Solovi added 10 points off the bench.

SC held a 14-11 lead after one quarter, but a five-point second period positioned the Lady Generals down 28-19 at halftime. Sheridan couldn’t construct scoring runs in the game’s final 20 minutes.

The Lady Generals, who have lost four in a row, will look to get back on track Saturday at 2 p.m. at Central Wyoming. Sheridan throttled the Lady Rustlers 82-54 Jan. 10 in Sheridan.