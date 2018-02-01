Jentel Presents resumes after holiday break

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will begin Feb. 6 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in the Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This year’s presenters include fictionist Katrina Carrasco of Seattle, Washington; sculptor Thad Duhigg of Worden, Illinios; painter Maeve D’Arcy of Jackson Heights, New York; collage artist Vanessa Compton of Greensboro, Vermont; installation artist Helen Gamble of Seattle; and Sara Martin of New Orleans, Louisiana.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.