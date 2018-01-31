SPD warns against drunken driving ahead of big game

SHERIDAN — With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, Sheridan law enforcement is reminding everyone not to drop the ball on the issue of drunk driving.

In Wyoming, drivers are considered alcohol-impaired if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. Drunken driving can be deadly, and even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgment to make driving unsafe. In 2016, 28 percent of Wyoming’s fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involved drunk drivers.

Nationally in 2016, 67 percent were in crashes where at least one driver had a BAC of .15, almost twice the legal limit.

The Sheridan Police Department encourages folks to turn over their keys to a sober driver before they begin drinking. Drunken driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. If you don’t have a way to get home safely, consider other ride options.

Sheridan has many other ways to ensure a safe ride home besides relying on a friend. The options include calling a taxi or Uber, or asking your server about the Safe Ride Program.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s SaferRide mobile app is another resource to help find a sober ride home. The app identifies one’s location and helps call a taxi or friend.