SHERIDAN — Equal Justice Wyoming will sponsor free legal sessions Thursday at the Sheridan County Courthouse.

From 2-4 p.m., a volunteer attorney will be available for brief one-on-one visits with community members to provide instruction in filling out legal forms and navigating the court system.

No appointment is necessary and individuals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Sheridan County Courthouse is located at 22 S. Main St.