SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Frackleton Street, 4:27 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, Burrows Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 9:04 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Park View Boulevard, 9:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Nebraska Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, 14th Street and Frackelton Street, 10:24

• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Whitney Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 12:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Summit Court, 12:46 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Smith Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Accident, De Smet Avenue, 1:23 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Park View Boulevard, 1:33

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 1:40 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 1:57 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:39 p.m.

• Public service, Stonegate Drive, 3:35 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 5:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Gould Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Sixth Street and Saberton Avenue, 7:41 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 9:11 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sugarland Drive, 9:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Avoca Place, 9:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Alarm, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 5:46 a.m.

• Alarm, Circle 8 Drive, 5:46 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Road hazard, I-90 eastbound, exit 33, 2:18 p.m.

• Court/violation, South Main Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Mental subject, Wagon Box Road, Story, 7:03 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Goose Road, milepost 3, 7:53

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Shanell Marvene Wilson, 46, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Clayton Allen Dalton, 20, Sheridan, criminal contempt-indirect, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brian Dale McClelland Jr., 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 8