Council weighs pitches from community groups

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council heard pitches from 31 community organizations asking for a portion of the city’s expected revenue from the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax Monday night.

Proposals totaled just over $5.2 million and Sheridan is projecting it will earn roughly $3.2 million in revenue from the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax, which means the council will need to adjust or deny some of the requests presented.

No decisions were announced Monday night.

A complete list of the groups who made presentations Monday night, and the funding they requested, is listed below.

Name of Organization Requested Awarded in 2017

Advocacy & Resource Center $10,000 $6,667

City of Sheridan Recreation District $18,750 Not funded

City of Sheridan – Parks and Pathways $231,111 $231,111

City of Sheridan – Public Works Dept. $1,777,778 $1,777,778

City of Sheridan Police & Fire Depart. $396,000 $388,445

City of Sheridan Public Arts Committee $18,000 $17,778

Child Development Center $7,500 $6,667

Compass Center for Families/CASA $60,000 $6,667

Critical Air Service Group (CAST) $300,000 $150,000 C

Dog and Cat Shelter $11,250 $71,000.00

Downtown Sheridan Association $406,750 $26,667

Doubleday Sports Complex $1,250,000 Not funded

Forward Sheridan, Inc. $30,000 $17,778

Habitat for Humanity of the Big Horns $10,000 $8,889

NEWGA $46,000 $29,221

North Main Association $50,000 $44,444

SAGE Community Arts $8,000 $50,000 C

Sheridan Area Search & Rescue $10,000 Not funded

Sheridan Arts Council $1,500 $1,333

Sheridan Community Land Trust $20,000 $13,333

Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce $40,000 $17,778

Sheridan County Conservation District $10,000 Not funded

Sheridan County Historical Society $30,000 $19,556

Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Center $140,000 $115,556

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library $37,500 Not funded

Sheridan County Public Health $35,995.04 $4,444

Sheridan Health Center $10,000 $3,556

Sheridan Kids Life Capital Campaign $25,000 Not funded

The Hub – Sheridan Senior Center $110,000 $80,000

Volunteers of America $10,000 $4,444

Wyoming Technology Business Center $80,000 $80,000 C

Contingency Funds Allocated FY17: $3.25 Million