John Roberts to perform at Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — John Roberts, an American trombonist and vocalist, will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts Saturday at 7 p.m.

Roberts is a Montana native and will be accompanied by Fran “Cuco” Martinez on congas and vocals.

Organizers say the music is a musical journey through Latin American and African rhythms mixed with funk and soul. Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office or at the door.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.