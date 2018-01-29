Dad, daughter dance to benefit local school

SHERIDAN — The annual Dad and Daughter Dance hosted by Martin Luther Grammar School will take place Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

The evening will include dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Professional photos will also be available.

For more information, contact Rick Miller at (307) 763-7320 or stevepetz@aol.com. Tickets are available for purchase from Killy’s Smokehouse, Once Upon a Story and the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

This dance is the school’s largest fundraiser, and all the proceeds from the dance go to the school and its students.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.