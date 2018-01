SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Gould Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 600 block Sumner Street, 12:57 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Sumner Street, 1:11 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Coffeen Avenue and Sugar Lane, 1:46 p.m.

• Glass clean up, Coffeen Avenue and Sugar Lane, 4:26 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:28 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:54 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 5:03 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Warrant service, Avoca Avenue, 6:42 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:23 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Burkitt Street, 7:23 a.m.

• Snow removal, Illinois Street, 7:24 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 8:14 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Assist Agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Shelley Lane, 9:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, Timberline Drive and Ponderosa Drive, 9:57 a.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 10:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 10:19 a.m.

• Threats; cold, West Burkitt Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, Colorado Street and Thurmond Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Drug – other, West 12th Street, 1:07 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Snow removal, Gladstone Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Trailer Court, 3:41 p.m.

• Accident, Laclede Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 4:14 p.m.

• Dog bite, South Thurmond Avenue, 5:56 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Colorado Street and Big Horn Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Drug activity, Brundage Street, North Scott Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Probation violation, Broadway Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Liquor violation, 800 block Broadway Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:43 p.m.

Saturday

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 12:53 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 6:48 a.m.

• Careless driver, Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 8:34 a.m.

• Snow removal, Exeter Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Animal incident, Big Horn Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue and Sugar Lane, 1:29 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Sheridan area, 1:57 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 2:09 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 4 p.m.

• Weapons discharge, Birch Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Shots, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:38 p.m.

• DUS, North Custer Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Careless driver, West Loucks Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 9:52 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Big Horn Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Loucks Street and Highland Avenue, 10:14 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Barking dog, Avon Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 11:04 p.m.

• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, North Amin Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:04 a.m.

• Breach of peace, East Fifth Street, 5:27 a.m.

• Open door, Bungalow Village Lane, 7:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:50 a.m.

• Barking dog, Johnson Lane, 11:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Third Avenue East, 1:33 p.m.

• Damaged property, Exeter Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Runaway, North Custer Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Eighth Street and North Gould Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Brundage Street and Sheridan Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Drug – other, Mydland Road, 7:30 p.m.

• Phone harassment, North Jefferson Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Smith Street, 9:04 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Alarm; burglar, Valley Vista Lane, Banner, 8:31 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, U.S. Highway 87, mile marker 36, 2:51 p.m.

• Sex offense, Adkins Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road and West Fifth Street, 6:33 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Hit and run accident, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 9:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Brinton Road, 10:53 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Dry Ranch Road, 12:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Beatty Gulch Road, 4:15 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 14, 5:44 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 6:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, milepost 9, 7:37 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road and Eaton Ranch Road, 7:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Minor in possession, Allen Avenue, 12:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, Keahey Lane, 12:25 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Main Street, Dayton, 4:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, Ponderosa Drive, 8:54 p.m.

• Harassment, West Halbert, Ranchester, 10:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Dillon Colter Kolos, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Wesley Arlo Roberts, 63, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kolter Joseph Kekich, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Mirada Rose Mraz, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Blake Randall Lindberg, 31, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Cole Tyler Kennedy, 20, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jamie Marie Reckinger, 39, Lake Havasu, Arizona, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Otto Robinson Schwartz, 38, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bradley Dean Jackson, 48, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Katelyn Marie Bowen, 20, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 86

Female inmate count: 25

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 22

Number of releases for the weekend: 9

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 86