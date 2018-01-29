WWA director leaving organization

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Wilderness Association director Marco Restani has announced he will leave the local nonprofit organization after less than a year at the helm.

Restani said in the email that he plans to return to wildlife conservation work in mid-February. His last day at the WWA will be Feb. 9.

Restani started with the WWA in April 2017. He received degrees in wildlife biology from the University of Montana and Montana State before earning his doctorate from Utah State where he studied bald eagles. Following a post-doc at the University of Washington, Restani was a professor for 15 years at Rocky Mountain College in Montana and St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. Most recently, Restani was the director of conservation for Montana Audubon.