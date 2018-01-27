Rams hold off Wright for one-point victory

BIG HORN — Wright only needed to convert one of its point-blank shot attempts and the game would’ve ended with a Panthers victory. Fortunately for Big Horn, Wright missed both of its shots in the final seconds of Friday’s game, giving the Rams the win by the skin of their teeth, 42-41.

Big Horn improved to 2-1 in conference play after knocking off the Panthers, who were 2-0 in conference heading into the game.

The Rams’ defense led the team to victory, as Big Horn won despite only shooting 31 percent from the floor.

“Our defense is carrying us right now,” Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley said. “Hopefully our offense finds our rhythm at some point.”

In the first half especially, the Rams excelled defensively. They only allowed 14 points, getting several turnovers and forcing the Panthers into tough shots. The team’s trapping defense was great but carried over too much into the Big Horn offense in the first quarter. The Rams were sloppy at times, and when they made nice passes, they were unable to convert the shots.

Big Horn exploded offensively in the second quarter, scoring 18 points and building a double-digit lead. Robert Morton provided a huge spark off the bench, hitting three 3-pointers in less than two minutes. He ended the game with a career-high 13 points.

After Morton’s third 3, Kade VanDyken had a steal and layup to give Big Horn a 24-10 lead. VanDyken shouldered most of the offensive load throughout the night, finishing with 18 points.

The Rams led by 10 heading into the second half, but Wright came out ferociously in the third quarter. The Panthers were much sharper on offense and more physical on defense.

“It took us a while to kind of re-engage in the game after halftime,” Alley said. “That’s something we definitely need to work on.”

Wright used size to its advantage and repeatedly punished the smaller Rams down low. Big Horn’s strategy was to immediately double-team the post players once they caught the ball, and it worked well in the first half and just well enough toward the end.

The Rams took a 38-33 lead with 4:45 remaining after a VanDyken layup, but Wright refused to quit. The Panthers pounded the offensive glass, taking a one-point lead after a putback with 3:30 to play.

The Rams hit three of six free throws to take a 41-39 lead with two minutes left. It looked like Wright was going to tie the game with about a minute left after a layup, but the Panthers were ruled for a charge, negating the basket.

After a Big Horn free throw, Wright made a contested layup with 30 seconds left to trim the lead to one. Big Horn was called for an offensive foul the next trip down the floor, giving the ball back to the Panthers with 15 seconds on the clock.

Wright ran a side pick and roll, which worked well on several occasions in the second half. It looked like it would work again, but the first attempt bounced off the backboard and rolled off the rim, and the putback attempt rattled off the rim before falling off. The buzzer sounded as players scrambled for the ball, clinching another tight victory for the Rams.

Big Horn travels Saturday to Upton at 2 p.m.

FINAL

Wright……6 8 14 13 — 41

Big Horn…6 18 8 10 — 42

SCORING

Big Horn — VanDyken 18, Morton 13, Bates 5, Eisele 5