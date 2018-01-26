Aerial view of history

Re: Sunday presentation

The Big Horn City Historical Society will be hosting a talk by Tom Warnke primarily about his depiction of “The Battle of the Hundred in the Hand,” commonly called the Fetterman Fight. This will take place in Big Horn at the Woman’s Club building Sunday with a carry-in dinner at 1 p.m and the presentation after the meal.

Details of the victory for the Indians and defeat for the U.S. Army have been meticulously gleaned from eyewitness accounts passed down to descendants on the Indian side, U.S. Army records and numerous other credible sources.

Mr. Warnke will detail how his dioramas are constructed and the thousands of hours required to complete. Two dioramas are in the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. One is the Fetterman Fight and the other is Crook’s camp where the city of Sheridan now sits.

Mr. Warnke has done many other dioramas and will describe what and where they are. All of these works are extremely educational. Viewing them would be like flying overhead in a balloon except in this case the scene is filled with the characters that make these sites come alive before your eyes. For those interested in local history these are all worth seeing and learning about.

Mike Kuzara

President, Big Horn City Historical Society

From agricultural to

industrial?

Re: Proposed Ramaco plans

Ramaco has recently formed another limited liability company (Ramaco, Wyoming Coal Co., LLC) which is attempting to have the zoning laws changed in Sheridan County to accommodate its interests. There will be a public meeting held in the county commissioner’s office Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in which the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission will hear comments from the LLC and members of the public addressing this issue. We encourage folks to attend if they are interested in preserving the historic and unique features of the Tongue River Valley that are now being threatened with a zoning change to “light industrial.” (Of significance, unlike a “conditional use,” if such a re-zoning is granted, Ramaco’s new LLC will be allowed to change their planned facility from its current form or sell the land for use by a completely different industry.)

Ramaco’s plan involves facilities, (including chemical processing, manufacturing, emissions, by-products, and discharge of treated sewage), within 200 feet of homes, on a sensitive alluvial valley floor, and in close proximity to the Tongue River itself. Didn’t the city, county and state spend multiple millions of dollars developing an industrial park (Sheridan High-Tech Business Park) with the existing infrastructure for exactly the type of industrial facility that this newly formed LLC is proposing? The expansion of Vacutech and the announcement of Weatherby’s move to Sheridan are prime examples of fulfilling the vision of city and county planners and others for industrial development and economic incentives in that specific area, not on neighbors’ doorsteps.

In reviewing the rezone application submitted by Ramaco’s newest LLC, the public should also be aware of inaccuracies and misinformation contained within those materials. Included with its proposal for re-zoning the agricultural property, Ramaco chose to disparage landowners and the Sheridan Community Land Trust, including John and Vanessa Buyok who were recently honored by the Wyoming Board of Agriculture, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation as recipients of the “2017 Northeast Wyoming Access Recognition Program award” at the annual meeting of the Wyoming Stock Growers. The SCLT recently provided a letter of response to the zoning commission clarifying the inaccuracies in Ramaco LLC’s application and it is available for review by the public at the zoning office. The Buyoks and other landowners will be addressing Ramaco’s accusations against each of them in the near future.

When this proposal comes before them, we hope the Sheridan County commissioners take careful note of these factors and further issues to be identified, including the serious risks of re-zoning agricultural lands within the pristine Tongue River Valley which have been zoned agricultural for generations. Ramaco’s promises of jobs and economic benefits for the community can certainly be attained and would be welcomed by setting up shop in the existing business industrial park for which it was designed and intended.

David and Mary Fisher

Sheridan

Editor’s note: The word limit for the above letter was waived.