Personal experiences prompt twin brothers to seek careers in nursing

SHERIDAN — At 17 years old, Trae Kaufman had to undergo a heart procedure at Denver Children’s Hospital. He suffered from supraventricular tachycardia or SVT, a condition where faulty electrical connections in the heart or abnormal areas of electrical activity trigger and sustain an abnormal rhythm. For Kaufman and his identical twin brother, Tyler, that experience was part of what inspired both of them to pursue nursing careers.

“My RN and the nurses there were amazing and they were really the ones who helped me get back on my feet,” Trae Kaufman said. “They made what was an uncomfortable, scary experience as positive as possible for me and my family.”

Both brothers are now second-year nursing students at Sheridan College. They will be qualified to become registered nurses after they graduate this spring with their associate degrees in nursing and successfully pass the national certification exam.

That close, personal relationship Trae Kaufman developed with the nurses at the Denver Children’s Hospital during his procedure is part of what attracted both brothers to nursing specifically, rather than another health care profession.

“I think what is more attractive about being an RN, as opposed to a doctor or other health care professional, is the close relationship you develop with patients,” Kaufman said. “You are at their bedside every day and actually get to provide care, not just solve a problem. You really get to make a real difference in their lives.”

While Kaufman’s procedure made a big impact on both of them, the twins have always had a passion for helping people, especially kids.

Growing up in Sheridan, they spent their summers as lifeguards and swim instructors at Kendrick Park pool.

“I loved teaching kids how to swim and helping them develop healthy habits,” Tyler Kaufman explained. “I think those experiences really helped Trae and I develop a passion for working with kids.”

Even as college students, both brothers continue to make helping kids in the community a priority. Trae Kaufman currently works at Milestones Youth Home as a staff mentor.

“I’m kind of a big brother figure for the kids there and take them to appointments, help them with their homework, pick them up from school, and just help them stay on track,” he explained.

Tyler Kaufman volunteers as a referee at the YMCA a couple days a week and likes encouraging young people to stay active.

Aside from allowing them to continue to fulfill their passion for helping people, the Kaufman brothers acknowledged that nursing is a great career choice as well. It is currently one of the fastest growing occupations in the U.S.

Due to an aging baby-boom population, an increased emphasis on preventative care and growing rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, nursing is expected to grow 15 percent between 2016 and 2026. They can also expect to earn more than $65,000 a year as registered nurses.

“We’re the first ones in our family to go into any sort of medical field. They are really excited for us because of the job security and how many options you have with a nursing degree,” Tyler Kaufman said. “I think our little sister, Tori, is actually thinking about becoming a nurse too now, so that’s pretty cool.”

Both brothers are excited to graduate this spring and apply the skills and knowledge they have learned as students at Sheridan College to their first jobs.

Tyler Kaufman is taking a preceptorship in oncology at the Welch Cancer Center in Sheridan this semester, and he thinks he might want to go into pediatric oncology.

Trae Kaufman plans to become a pediatric nurse.

“I’m actually hoping to do a residency at Denver Children’s Hospital where this all started for me, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

