Theodore Gus Beil

Theodore Gus Beil was born Jan. 12, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Josh and Mandy Beil of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Ed and Dora-Jean Beil of Hinsdale, Montana, and Sean and Kellie Carroll of Ranchester.

Editor’s note: This notice is being reprinted due to a spelling error in the first publication.

Jackson Karl Parker

Jackson Karl Parker was born Jan. 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Shawn and Megan Parker of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Maxwell.

His grandparents are Bob and Kathy Ahrens of Sheridan and Shawn and Susie Parker of Innisfil, Ontario, Canada.

Maxwell Joseph Parker

Maxwell Joseph Parker was born Jan. 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Shawn and Megan Parker of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Jackson.

His grandparents are Bob and Kathy Ahrens of Sheridan and Shawn and Susie Parker of Innisfil, Ontario, Canada.

Kian Joseph Baros

Kian Joseph Baros was born Jan. 19, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Cory and Kerry Baros. His sibling is brother Silas.

His grandparents are Kim and Dean Tapani of Sheridan and Joseph Baros of Mira Loma, California.

Kennedy Gene Moore

Kennedy Gene Moore was born Jan. 24, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Stephanie and Joshua Moore of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Reagan, Monique and Myranda.

Her grandparents are Mona and Steve Horsley of Sheridan and Mary and Clinton Moore of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.