SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, North Main Street, 6:23 a.m.

• Trauma, Broadway Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 12:30 p.m.

• Trauma, West 11th Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Kennedy Gene Moore, Sheridan; Stephanie T. Moore, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Barking dog, East Woodland Park, 3:09 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Montana Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Minor in possession, 1056 Long Dr., 8:39 a.m.

• Barking dog, Ponderosa Drive, 8:42 a.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 8:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, 11th Street and Dana Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 11:39 a.m.

• Assault- simple, North Main Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:09 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Alger Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Trapper Road, 1:00 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Fraud, East Seventh Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Animal incident, Gladstone Street, 2:28 p.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Fraud, Sugar View Drive, 3:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Damaged property, Papago Court, 3:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Works Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Burton Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Clarendon Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 7:45 p.m.

• Harassment, North Gould Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 8:00 p.m.

• Found property, West Works Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Loucks Street and Brooks Street, 11:04 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Burkitt Street, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Dog bite, Beckton Hall Road, 9:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 16th Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Trespass, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Burkitt Street, 11:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Reece R. Wells, 21, Highland, Illinois, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Matthew Bates, 33, Sheridan, DWUI, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Marlin D. Geiss, 57, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron W. Schwede, 18, Sheridan, minor in possession, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Xavier L. Simmons, 20, Sheridan, minor in possession, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jermia D. Caddell, 31, Riverton, probation revocation — Hot Springs County, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2