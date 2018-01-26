HOW I VOTED: Broncs take over top spot

SHERIDAN — Wednesday and Thursday marked the release of the wyopreps.com high school boys and girls basketball rankings, voted on by media members and coaches. And a new top team has arrived in the boys rankings — Sheridan.

The voters and I saw eye-to-eye in the boys rankings as my top five matched the majority’s vote.

The Broncs jump up to the top spot, earning 11 of the possible 15 first-place votes, after Cheyenne East fell to Thunder Basin last weekend. The Thunderbirds narrowly held off Campbell County for the position right behind Sheridan. Green River dropped from the third spot to No. 5 after falling to Evanston, and the Red Devils remained in the fourth slot.

The voters and I didn’t mirror one another much with our girls rankings.

A new team made its way to the top as Thunder Basin, having knocked off former No. 1 Cheyenne East, earned the highest perch. I voted the Lady Thunderbirds as the second best girls team, and they shared the space with Campbell County — a team I voted as No. 5. Evanston and Kelly Walsh rounded out the top five even though I gave the No. 5 spot to Green River.

Sheridan earned one fourth-place vote to rank just outside the top five at No. 6. The Lady Broncs began conference play off with two home wins this past week.

Wyopreps

rankings

Girls Previous

1. Thunder Basin 2

2. Campbell County 4

2. Cheyenne East 1

4. Evanston 3

5. Kelly Walsh 5

Boys Previous

1. Sheridan 2

2. Cheyenne East 1

3. Campbell County 5

4. Evanston 4

5. Green River 3

Bud’s

rankings

Previous

Girls

1. Thunder Basin 2

2. Evanston 4

3. Cheyenne East 1

4. Kelly Walsh 3

5. Campbell County 5

Boys

Previous

1. Sheridan 2

2. Cheyenne East 1

3. Campbell County 4

4. Evanston 5

5. Green River 3