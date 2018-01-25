SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Burkitt Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Medical, 10th Street North, Billings, 12:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Avenue, 7:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 6:27 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 6:46 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 9:19 a.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Colorado Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Colorado Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Drive, 10:24 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Liberty Court, 10:28 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Martin Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Papago Drive, 10:43 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Aspen Grove Drive, 11:58 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Livestock loose, North Park Road, 7:41 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Gladstone Street, 8:08 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, exit 23, 8:21 a.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan area, 6:02 p.m.

• Livestock loose, North Park Road, 7:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Preston D. House, 18, Glendive, Montana, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bromley A. Merrill, 38, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court

• Angela D. Jacobs, 38, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2