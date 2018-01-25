TRE teacher nominated as ‘LifeChanger of the Year’

RANCHESTER — Tongue River Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Mary Hayward has been nominated for the 2017-2018 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership. Hayward was nominated by a colleague who wishes to remain anonymous.

As a new teacher at Tongue Elementary School, Hayward has the ability to get students excited about learning. She supports student growth and even co-teaches the choir club and piano lessons before school. According to her nominator, on the weekends Hayward attends every Adventure Club activity and is often the first to volunteer if there is help needed with anything at school. She is a problem solver who is always looking for insightful ways to help her students be successful. She has even looked into a therapy dog for one of her students who struggles with self-control.

“When students are in Mrs. Hayward’s class, they know that they will be loved and safe, but that they will also be held to high academic standards,” the nominator said.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2017-2018 school year. Ten LifeChanger Award winners will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district. Other prizes from $10,000 to $5,000 will also be awarded.

Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in spring 2018 in Bermuda, where the grand prize winner — who will receive $10,000 to share with his/her district and school — will be revealed.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must:

• make a positive impact in the lives of students;

• enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride;

• demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level;

• possess a proven record of professional excellence;

• show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning;

• and adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards.

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/. To view Hayward’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, see www.lifechangeroftheyear.com.