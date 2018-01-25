Dining for a Cause to benefit local project

SHERIDAN — The next round of Dining for a Cause will benefit a local project at Fort Phil Kearny that includes the installation of a telescope and observatory at the interpretive center.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m., 100 percent of sales and gratuities from Frackelton’s will be donated to the nonprofit.

Fort Phil Kearny is in the process of applying to become a designated International Night Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association — the first IDA designated site in Wyoming. By blending celestial folklore and science, technology, engineering and math programming, Fort Phil Kearny would become a unique and compelling resource in the area.

Reservations for the day are encouraged and can be made by calling (307) 675-6055.

Frackelton’s is located at 55 N. Main St.