CREG report slightly eases state deficit

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature will have a slightly smaller deficit outlook when it meets Feb. 12 to decide the state’s 2019-20 budget. The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report released Jan. 15 estimated that an additional $140 million in funds will be available over two years, due in part to an increase in oil price and production.

The Legislature still faces a total shortfall of around $850 million, including $484 million for K-12 education. The state’s general fund has about a $205 million shortfall, which Gov. Matt Mead wants covered by one-time money from savings accounts.

“The boat is leaking less slowly, so that’s good news,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said. “My concern is that people will see that and think somehow the crisis has passed, and it’s not. We’re still firmly in the middle of it. We’ve got a lot of work to do when we go down to Cheyenne.”

The number of oil rigs in Wyoming substantially increased in the past year and a half from a low of seven in June 2016 to between 21 and 26 since June 2017.

Additionally, compared to last October’s CREG report, the January report projected about 19 million additional barrels of oil will be sold from 2018 to 2020 at $50 per barrel, $5 more per barrel than the October projection.

Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, co-chair of the Joint Interim Revenue Committee, thinks the short-term oil price estimate is conservative and said it could be closer to $60 per barrel. Oil prices have been between $60 and $66 per barrel this month.

“We have a hint of a mini-boom in oil,” Madden said. “We’re still a long ways from where we were enjoying it in 2013, ‘14 and other years, but it still is good news.”

Additional revenue will come from sales and use taxes, severance taxes, federal mineral royalties and assessment of state lands. Sales and use taxes are projected to generate an additional $27.8 million in 2019-20.

Nineteen of 23 counties had revenue gains from sales and use tax in 2017 compared to 2016, including Sheridan County.

Sheridan city administrator Mark Collins said the city saw a tax revenue increase of about 7.4 percent in the past fiscal year.

Federal mineral royalties will increase by about $21.7 million in 2019-2020.

About two-thirds of the revenue will go to the budget reserve account and one-third to the school foundation program.

Increased oil production also directly benefits the assessed value of state lands to the tune of around $33.4 million in the 2019-20 biennium.

The CREG report improved the state’s outlook, but not nearly enough to take care of the deficit for 2019-20, or even several years down the road.

“This is not something that we’re going to be able to handle in this budget cycle,” Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, a member of the revenue committee, said. “I think to completely handle this, it’s probably going to take several cycles … We put money in savings for a rainy day, and guess what? It’s definitely raining, and we will use some of those rainy day funds to help us get through this.”

The revenue committee meets Jan. 31 and will hear updates from and ask questions to the CREG committee, then vote on possible revenue-generating models that are still on the table.

Madden said the revenue committee purposely set up its meeting for late January — less than two weeks before the legislative session begins — to have the most current information possible.

“We didn’t want to be passing some recommendation to a full house, and then find out revenues have shot up so much that maybe we don’t need to have a tax increase,” Madden said. “Now that we’ve got this CREG report out and the recalibration report, I guess we have all the information we can be expected to have by the time the session meets.”

The report indicates that Wyoming’s economy is gradually on its way up and heading out of the recession of past years.

“We’re without question coming out of it, and I think that’s probably the most important news of all,” Collins said.

The CREG report doesn’t directly solve any of the Legislature’s concerns but brings some cautious optimism.