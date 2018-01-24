Sheridan High School five-peats in civics, government competition

SHERIDAN — The team from Sheridan High School, led by coach Michael Thomas, won its fifth state title in as many years in the Wyoming We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution finals Monday at the Laramie Hilton Garden Inn and University of Wyoming Conference Center. This was the first year Thomas coached the Sheridan team, replacing long-time coach Tyson Emborg. Green River High School finished as state runner-up.

Twenty Wyoming high schools competed in one of the most rigorous education courses offered in the study of civics and government.

The We the People program is one of the most extensive education programs in the country on the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Implemented nationwide in upper elementary, middle, and high schools, We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution has reached more than 30 million students and 90,000 teachers since its inception in 1987.