Applications due in March for Ucross residencies

UCROSS — Artists, writers and composers from around the U.S. and the world, in all stages of their professional careers, are invited to apply to work on individual or collaborative projects during residencies at the Ucross Foundation.

Fellows are chosen by a panel of professionals in the arts and humanities in a highly competitive application process. The quality of an applicant’s work is given primary consideration. Final invitations for residencies are extended at the discretion of the Ucross Foundation. There are two residency sessions annually. Application deadlines are March 1 for the fall session, which runs from August through the first Friday in December, and Oct. 1 for the spring session, which runs from March through the first Friday in June. Residencies vary in length from two to six weeks. Applications are only accepted by online submission. To apply, each applicant must complete a Ucross Foundation residency application form and provide the required materials, including two letters of recommendation, a project description and a work sample as described in the application guidelines. There is a $40 nonrefundable application fee. There is no fee for a residency.

Application submission closes at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on the corresponding deadline.

For additional information, see www.ucrossfoundation.org/residency-program/apply.