SHERIDAN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather Sunday at the Big Horn Woman’s Club.

Tom Warnke will present information about his last diorama of the Fetterman Battle. The diorama is currently on display at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. with a potluck lunch, and the program will follow at 2 p.m.

The Big Horn Woman’s Club is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.