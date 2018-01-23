Living snow fences, explained

SHERIDAN — Driving on a highway in winter weather leaves people vulnerable. Ice, snow and wind are dangerous on their own and downright treacherous if combined.

But apart from salting and plowing, what makes roads safer? A relatively new solution, living snow fences, involves planting trees, shrubs or bushes in strategic locations to slow down wind and lessen the amount of snow on the road, improving driver visibility and highway surface conditions.

In Sheridan County, one such fence exists about 15 miles south of Sheridan on Interstate 90. It sits near a stretch of highway known for poor visibility in snowy conditions, said Rich Hall, Wyoming Department of Transportation area maintenance crew supervisor.

The mile-long stretch of fence consists of Rocky Mountain junipers, arranged about 8 feet apart in two rows. The shrubs are down a short, steep hill, about 125 feet off the highway shoulder, barely visible from the road. Most of the junipers stand between 8 and 6 feet in height and will eventually grow to 8-10 feet.

“Is (the) road going to be dry and clean with no snow?” Hall asked. “No, but it improves it.”

According to Carrie Rogaczewski, district manager of the Sheridan County Conservation District, the snow fence took four years to complete. After receiving a grant from the Wyoming State Forestry Division in 2006 as part of the Wyoming Living Snow Fence Program, work began on the first quarter-mile stretch of shrubs. Subsequent quarter-mile sections were planted in 2008, ‘09 and ‘10. The fence cost about $51,000.

The Living Snow Fence Program is a partnership that began in 1998 between the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts and the WSFD. WYDOT funds the program at an annual cost of $100,000.

WYDOT flattened and plowed the land near Sheridan for planting, and also laid fabric on the ground to help ensure the junipers stay in place. Most of the seedlings were purchased from a nursery in North Dakota. SCCD employees dug the holes and planted the junipers, chosen for their hardiness. Almost all of the junipers have survived the harsh winters, and there are about 1,150 shrubs in the one-mile stretch.

A slatted snow fence was built behind the junipers to help protect the shrubs in the first few years and to retain moisture from snow, meaning that the SCCD didn’t have to water the shrubs. The living fences also last about twice as long — 50 to 75 years — as wooden snow fences.

Despite the fairly recent creation of the Wyoming Living Snow Fence Program, living snow fences go back more than 100 years in the United States. Railroad companies in the Dakotas built them in the early 1900s to ensure the safety of winter train travel.

In the winter of 1925-26, the Wyoming State Highway Department attempted to install living snow fences to keep highway roads open in winter. Too many trees died in subsequent years, however, and the idea was shelved for almost 50 years.

After an extended break, WYDOT and the Wyoming State Forestry Division planted three living fences in 1983 in Laramie County, which eventually led to the Living Snow Fence Program. Ron Tabler, a snow and wind engineering consultant, designed most of the snow fences in Wyoming after extensive research. Hall remembers seeing Tabler, who died in 2010, trudging through waist-deep snow to gather information.

According to the WSFD website, there are at least 57 living fences that protect 55,529 feet of Wyoming public roadway. Most of the fences are in the southeastern part of the state along Interstate 80, but there will soon be another one-mile stretch added in Sheridan County directly north of the current living snow fence. Planting for the first quarter-mile stretch begins this spring.

It is difficult to empirically measure living snow fence effectiveness, but as long as the shrubs are growing and not dying, the living snow fences fulfill their purpose: making highways a little bit safer.