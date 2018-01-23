FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Barking dog, Hill Pond Drive, 10:38 a.m.

• Animal dead, Hillcrest Drive, 11:02 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Alger Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Hill Pond Drive, and Long Drive, 12:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Snow removal, Bruce Mountain Drive, 2:20 p.m.

• Snow removal, Bruce Mountain Drive, 2:21 p.m.

• Found property, Kroe Lane, 2:22 p.m.

• Snow removal, Littlehorn Drive, 2:22 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Loucks Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Snow removal, Quail Court, 3:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 5:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Brooks Street, 6:03 p.m.

• Animal found, Lewis Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street and Long Drive, 6:40 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gould Street and Eighth Street, 7:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Harassment, Trish Drive, 10:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, milepost 1.3, Ranchester, 6:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

