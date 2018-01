RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Public Health and Prevention Management Organization will collaborate on a drug take-back event on Jan. 27.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center.

Individuals can drop off expired or unused prescription medications for proper disposal.

The TRVCC in Ranchester is located at 411 Dayton St.