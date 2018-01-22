Hospital Auxiliary to hold membership drive, luncheon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will hold its annual membership drive and luncheon Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s downtown office, located at 61 S. Gould St.

According to auxiliary President Maurita Meehan, the luncheon is held each year to acknowledge the many hours the all-volunteer organization gives to the hospital; to encourage new members; and to present funds raised by the auxiliary to the hospital.

Since 1990, the auxiliary has given more than $583,000 to fund various projects, including gifts in recent years to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation for various projects including the new ICU, equipment for patients at the Welch Cancer Center, the Emergency Department expansion project, transitional care unit chairs, many items for women’s health and the nursery, clinical simulation mannequins and many other pieces of equipment.

Hospital records from 1945 show that the auxiliary was a vital part of the organization even then, purchasing a child’s wheelchair for $100, reading lamps for patient beds and redecorating four patient rooms with assorted donated items.

Representatives from each of the auxiliary’s committees will give annual reports at the meeting and memberships can be renewed. The annual election of officers and board members will also be held.

All hospital volunteers and community members are invited to attend and join the auxiliary. Dues are $20 for one year or $100 for a lifetime membership. Cost for the luncheon is $12 and interested persons can RSVP by calling the hospital at 675-2620 by Friday, Jan. 26.