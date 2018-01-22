Dynamic of mayor, administrator proves effective

SHERIDAN — Mayor Roger Miller and city administrator Mark Collins completed the city of Sheridan’s first year with both at the helm of operations. Overall, the two reported a successful year for Sheridan by having two people split the duties that once fell solely upon the mayor.

“(The city) is a big machine that needs a lot of personal touch to keep it moving,” Miller said.

Both mentioned a busy year of catching up on information regarding city projects and learning day-to-day activities.

Collins and Miller also fought through several large losses in personnel, causing them to further realign the chain of command. City officials eliminated and combined positions to better utilize the employees’ skills and abilities, and lessened the amount of reporting department heads to streamline workflow. Miller focused on the overall big picture established by former city council members who initiated the decision to add a city administrator to the mix.

“There is easily two full-time jobs,” Miller said. “Mark and I would probably agree there are actually four or five full-time jobs.”

Miller understood the objective from council was to take off some of the burden of mayoral duties and have the city administrator focus on day-to-day workload. Because of the aforementioned catch up by the two leaders, the answer to ‘Who’s the boss?’ and clear delegation of duties have yet to be solidified.

“It’s worked, but I don’t know that we’ve really defined it to the level that I think our community still deserves,” Miller said. “We’re still working on that.”

The collaboration among all parties boosted morale within city staff.

“I’m so impressed with the energy, the enthusiasm and the commitment from the mayor and all of council to the city of Sheridan,” Collins said. “I think it’s exceptional.”

Miller said the expertise brought in by Collins translated to good guidance and leadership for city employees and nationwide connections for those employees to utilize.

In the year of Collins and Miller leading the city, the North Sheridan Interchange moved its completion date up a full year; the State Loan Investment Board approved funding to help a manufacturing company relocate its headquarters to Sheridan’s high-tech business park in a $14 million operation; the water meter installation project narrowly avoided an $800 million setback; and city employees completed road and walking path improvements at Kendrick Park and Fifth St.

With four council member seats up for reelection this year, Miller hopes the joint role of city administrator and mayor will help continuity within the group and the positive, quick work done under their direction will continue.

“The city has had a remarkably positive year and I think there’s really exciting things in the queue,” Collins said. “It just shows there’s a lot of momentum right now for the community.”

The trio of leadership for the city — mayor, city administrator and council — will continue to develop the ordinance delegating the duties of the two positions, to be passed by the mayor and council in a public meeting when completed. Until then, the two will push forward with project execution by the city administrator and lobbying for funds for those projects in Cheyenne by the mayor.