Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block DeSmet Avenue, 4:50 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 2:07 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 West Fourth Street, 8:38 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 300 block East Brundage Lane, 7:48 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Second Avenue East, 8:26 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Hill Pond Drive, 9:58 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 1100 block Emerson Street, 5:33 p.m.

• RMA assist, Country Estates Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:24 p .m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 9:28 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Accident, Wyarno Road, 8:54 a.m.

• Medical standby, Sheridan area, 2:06 p.m.

• Medical assist, 300 block Centennial Lane, 2:56 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Medical, Brook Street, 6:09 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:32 a.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 9:21 a.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Drive, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, East Second Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:18 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 38, 2:18 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:39 p.m.

• Medical, LaClede Street, 11:30 p.m.

Friday

• Medical, DeSmet Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

• Trauma, North Gould Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Trauma, Sagebrush Drive, 2:04 p.m.

• Medical, Sagebrush Drive, 2:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 3:56 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 7:25 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fourth Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Second Avenue East, 8:23 a.m.

• Medical, Hillpond Drive, 9:56 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 594, 11:18 a.m.

• Medical, Saberton Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 6:35 p.m.

• Medical, Country Estates, 6:54 p.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Trauma, Colony Park Drive, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, Dutch Creek Road, 8:55 a.m.

• Medical, Beckton Avenue, 9:01 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Centennial Lane, 2:52 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Loucks Street and Loucks Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Loucks Street and Mian Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 9:26 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 10:13 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Snow removal, Kilbourne Street and South Thurmond Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Animal incident, 1200 block Fifth Avenue East, 1:40 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 2:27 p.m.

• VIN inspection, 40 block West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Delphi Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Demple Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Dow Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Animal found, Commercial Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 p.m.

• Animal found, Broadway Street, 9:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and Avoca Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Water Street, 11:01 p.m.

• Public intoxication, South Gould Street, 11:47 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Seventh Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 3:39 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 a.m.

• Animal found, B Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 7:17 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Medical, Second Avenue East, 8:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street and Kentucky Avenue, 9:46 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Domestic, Decker Road, 1:14 p.m.

• Family dispute, Huntington Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Fraud, Smith Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Accident, Edwards Drive, 9:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Missing person, Omarr Avenue, 11:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.

Sunday

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:01 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 9:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist WHP, State Highway 335, 7:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 8:56 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kruse Creek Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Motorist assist, State Higwhway 345, Ranchester, 2:18 p.m.

• Theft of service, West Fifth Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 10:02 pm.

Saturday

• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, 12:06 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Passiac Road, Clearmont, 12:56 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Big Red Lane, UCross Foundation Gallery, Clearmont, 4:06 p.m.

• Trespass cold, H Street, Ranchester, 4:55 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Goose Road, 9:33 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 p.m.

Sunday

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, 1:37 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 8:47 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, My Buddy’s Place, 2:47 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Metz Road, 3:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 6:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, 9:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Travis Ray Lemarr, 35, Sheridan DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William Lawrence Truax, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court warrant, circuit court; contempt of court, municipal court; arrested by campus PD

Saturday

• Eric Ryan Goforth, 44, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Brian Lee Edwards, Sheridan, warrant fail to register as sex offender, U.S. District Court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 81

Female inmate count: 22

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 82

