Sport briefs

TR drops two at Wright

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School basketball teams hit the road Friday for their conference openers but weren’t able to bring wins back to Dayton. The Tongue River girls dropped a 61-49 contest before the boys fell 84-48.

Zaveah Kobza led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 13 points, while Jenna Keller and Brittany Fillingham chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively. TR fell behind 17-12 in the first quarter; the Lady Eagles kept it right around a 10-point game most of the evening, including a 32-23 halftime deficit, but they could never get over the hump. Wright’s Kindall Seamands led all scorers with 23 points.

Jaren Fritz led the Tongue River boys with 15 points, but Logan Robb and the Panthers had too much firepower in the conference opener. Robb finished with 26 points in a game that TR head coach Ronnie Stewart said Wright dominated in the paint.

Hugh Patterson added 10 points for the Eagles.

Tongue River will be back in action Saturday when both teams host rival Big Horn.

Panthers struggle offensively against NSI

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball team made too many mistakes on the offensive end to get past Normative Services, Inc. Friday night. The Panthers lost 34-31.

AC head coach Ross Walker said too many mental lapses hurt his team in a game he thought they played well defensively. The Panthers also missed 12 free throws on the night.

AC had a 20-12 lead at halftime, but six missed free throws in the third quarter allowed NSI to battle back and take a 25-24 lead heading into the final quarter before snatching the win.

Tanner Klatt led the Panthers with nine points. Clayton Auzqui chipped in eight, and Riley Malli scored seven.

“Riley Malli had one of his biggest heart and effort games tonight for us, and that really stood out,” Walker said.

The Panthers take on Hulett Saturday.

Lady Panthers roll NSI

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont girls didn’t have any trouble nabbing their eighth win of the season Friday, taking down Normative Services, Inc. 51-5.

AC held NSI scoreless in the second and fourth quarters and utilized a big first quarter to propel the team to the win. The Lady Panthers led 18-2 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Eight of AC’s nine players found the scoring column Friday, led by Ashlynn Fennema’s 15 points. Kailei Beam added 10.

“A focus has been team chemistry and gelling as a team of nine players,” AC head coach Sarah Walker said. “Everyone has a role and each girl is embracing the challenges we put in front of her.”

The Lady Panthers will look to keep the momentum going against conference-foe Hulett Saturday.