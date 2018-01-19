Strong second half propels Sheridan past Laramie

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls basketball head coach Larry Ligocki couldn’t quite put his finger on it, but something happened during the 10-minute halftime in Friday’s game between the Lady Broncs and Laramie.

A tightly-contested game for the first 16 minutes quickly transformed into a lopsided affair in favor of the Lady Broncs, and it remained that way as Sheridan claimed a 57-40 home victory.

“I don’t know if I said anything out of the norm,” Ligocki said. “… We just came out and played hard and got after it. … This was probably the most complete game we’ve had.”

The win marked the Lady Broncs’ fourth in their last five games — improving them to 5-7 on the season — and got them off to a 1-0 start in conference. It also represented Sheridan’s most lopsided victory of the season.

The Lady Broncs owned a 28-24 halftime edge but scored the first 10 points of the second half to quickly seize their first double-digit lead of the game. Laramie’s first bucket of the third quarter came at the 1:40 mark and one simple adjustment for Sheridan played a big hand in that.

“All teams, they have a strong hand,” Ligocki said. “We emphasized staying on their strong hand. It really frustrates the opponent when you do that, and we made it a priority. Sometimes we were playing them straight up or on their left side during that first half, and that allowed them to drive and create. But in the second half, we stayed on their strong hand and it forced them to their week side, something they don’t want to do, and it paid dividends.”

Sheridan recorded six of the final eight points — Katie Ligocki logging a pair of field goals — of the third quarter to build a 44-28 lead ahead of the game’s final period.

The Lady Plainsmen pulled to within eight at 48-40 with 5:05 to play in the game, but back-to-back baskets from Jordan Christensen boosted the Lady Broncs’ lead back out to double digits. Sheridan actually poured in the game’s final nine points and the aforementioned defensive mentality held Laramie without a bucket for the final 5:05.

Christensen led the scoring charge for Sheridan with 14 points, and Ali Puuri added 10 points, but it was the play of the bench that truly impressed Ligocki. Emily Kilpatrick and Ligocki’s daughter, Katie, each tallied nine points, while Katie Tomlinson chipped in seven.

“I feel extremely fortunate because I can look and see if it’s not your night, somebody else will step up and knock some buckets down, and it’s not alway those kids starting the game,” Larry Ligocki said. “Tonight it was Kilpatrick and Katie. I thought Katie Tomlinson played tremendous. She plays so hard and did an outstanding job.”

After spotting Laramie the first three points of the game, Sheridan scored the next nine, getting a pair of baskets from Christensen. The Lady Broncs shared the ball well in the opening eight minutes as five different players scored, which aided in Sheridan owning a 13-9 edge at the end of the quarter.

The Lady Plainsmen tallied the first five points of the second period to take a brief 14-13 lead with 6:10 to play in the half. Emily Kilpatrick gave Sheridan a lift off the bench, logging back-to-back buckets that gave her team a 21-18 advantage with 4:05 left in the half. The Lady Broncs opened up an eight-point lead at one point, but Laramie recorded the last four points of the half to make it a 28-24 game.

Sheridan hosts Cheyenne South Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Final

Laramie….19 15 4 12 — 40

Sheridan…13 15 16 13 — 57

Scoring

Laramie — Pulley 13, Aadland 10, Vasquez 8, Qualls 8, Romero 1

Sheridan — Christensen 14, Puuri 10, Ligocki 9, Kilpatrick 9, Tomlinson 7, Coon 4, Ingalls 2, Abernatha 2