Sheridan cruises in conference opener

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School student section’s theme Friday night resembled a day of fun in the sun as students donned beach attire. The boys basketball team elected to play along. Neither sun nor sand made an appearance in the gym, but the Broncs’ play earned them a stress-free victory worthy of any tropical destination as they cruised past Laramie 71-36.

“I told the guys it was just fun to watch them play hard,” Sheridan boys head basketball coach Jeff Martini said. “I think the guys were just excited to play tonight.”

Friday marked just the third home game of the season for the Broncs, but it felt different than the other two. After a couple lackadaisical nonconference games, Sheridan turned the page and gave the home crowd an energy-filled beatdown.

“You could just feel it all week,” Martinti said. “I felt like we had a really good week of practice and our guys were going extremely hard. They were ready for conference.”

It started from the opening tip. The Broncs implemented a full-court press, and Laramie couldn’t crack it.

Sheridan went on a 10-0 run — getting a pair of buckets from both Parker Christensen and Aaron Woodward — early in the opening quarter to seize the advantage. The Broncs didn’t let up en route to 24 first-quarter points — more than half of what Sheridan scored in a full 32 minutes in its last game at Natrona.

“We attribute our wins and stuff like that to hustle,” Sheridan’s Gus Wright said. “We came out in the first quarter, hustled, got turnovers, got easy buckets and we just kept going.”

Wright scored a team-high 12 points for a bench unit that tallied 33 points. Abraham Ross got after it with eight points, and Sam Lecholat chipped in seven.

Christensen and Tristan Bower led the starting bunch with 10 points apiece, while Aaron Sessions poured in nine.

“I thought our bench played exceptionally well tonight,” Martini said. “There was not a real letdown when they got in the game. They were making great passes, and they were getting a lot of rebounds. It’s good to have those guys be confident coming off the bench.

“And of course our starters did a great job of setting the tone early and giving those guys an opportunity to come in and feel comfortable.”

The Broncs hit a slight scoring lull during the second quarter, but their defense picked up the slack. Sheridan held Laramie scoreless for the first five minutes and 12 seconds of the second stanza, and that helped the Broncs build their first 20-point lead at 32-10.

The Plainsmen found a little footing just before the halftime buzzer, cutting their deficit to 17 at 35-18, but Sheridan quickly took away any momentum early in the second half. The Broncs boosted their lead back out to 20 points, 44-24, at the 3:55 mark of the third quarter.

Sheridan ballooned its lead out to 30 points at 63-32 midway through the final eight minutes and eased to its most lopsided win of the season.

The victory boosted the Broncs record to 9-3 and gave them the start they desired in conference play.

“Tonight was the most energy I’ve seen our guys have in a long time, which is nice,” Martini said. “We talked about the importance of this game and the importance of starting the conference off right.”

Sheridan hosts Cheyenne South Saturday at 1 p.m.

Final

Laramie….10 8 10 8 — 36

Sheridan…24 11 15 21 — 71

Scoring

Laramie —Herrera 14, Crum 12, Epler 8, Tyser 2

Sheridan — Wright 12, Bower 10, Christensen 10, Sessions 9, Ross 8, Lecholat 7, Erickson 6, Woodward 5, Baker 4