Rams turn defense into offense for easy win

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys basketball team repeatedly committed thievery Friday night against Sundance. The Rams ended up with 26 steals, converting many of those into layups for an easy 68-44 win to improve to 6-7 on the season.

Big Horn pounced on the Bulldogs from the start, going up 10-2 in the first two minutes after five layups. The Rams press defense overwhelmed Sundance all game, and the Bulldogs didn’t help themselves either with a fair share of traveling violations.

Big Horn breezed ahead to a 19-6 lead after one quarter. After a strong start to the second quarter, the Rams allowed Sundance to come back a little bit.

Up 30-9 after two Carson Bates free throws, Big Horn took its foot off the gas. The Bulldogs broke the Rams press a few times, finding easy layups of their own and bringing the score to 30-18 at one point.

But a 3-pointer from Kade Eisele and layup by Kade VanDyken put an end to the brief Sundance run. Eisele and VanDyken tied for a game-high 19 points on the night.

Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley implored his team to put the game away at the start of the third quarter, and it responded. In nearly identical fashion to the beginning of the game, the Rams scored an easy bucket, then had three consecutive steals, all of which they turned into layups. Up 43-20 with 6:45 left in the third quarter, the Rams’ work was effectively done.

Not everything went right for Big Horn, however. Quinn McCafferty twisted his ankle in the third quarter and left the game. It didn’t appear to be serious, and Alley said McCafferty will be evaluated Saturday morning for the team’s game against Tongue River.

Big Horn continued to fight by crashing the offensive boards in the third quarter, particularly VanDyken, who had several second-chance points. Alley said he emphasized rebounding in practice this week, and it paid off. The Rams totaled 16 offensive rebounds as a team, five courtesy of VanDyken.

Eisele and VanDyken both had excellent scoring nights, and the rest of the team benefitted from good ball movement and unselfishness. The Rams totaled 17 assists on 28 field goals. They also had their highest scoring output of the season and every player scored, a first on the season.

Big Horn has now won three of four and is heading in the right direction, Alley said.

The Rams still have a long way to go, particularly defensively, which Alley said will be key in the matchup Saturday against the Eagles. At least on Friday, their defense broke the game wide open.

The Rams travel to Tongue River Saturday at 4 p.m.

Final

Sundance….6 14 14 10 — 44

Big Horn…..19 16 20 13 — 68

Scoring

Sundance — Hofland 13, Materi 9, Martin 7, Taylor 6, Chandler 5, Gillespie 2, Gill 2

Big Horn — Eisele 19, VanDyken 19, Morton 7, Parker 5, Bates 5, McCafferty 5, Pelissier 4, Phillips 2, Bradshaw 2