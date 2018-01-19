Holwell family deals with Alzheimer’s, black lung disease

SHERIDAN — Lucille Holwell loved to dance as a young woman. The jitterbug, twist and waltz all found places on the dancefloor as Holwell and her husband Fred boogied the night away.

But Lucille’s dancing days have long passed. For the last few years, she has mainly been confined to her home in Sheridan due to Alzheimer’s disease. Fred takes care of Lucille full-time, which has been the case for about the past five years. He receives help several times per week from their daughter, Brenda Johnson, who moved to Sheridan after Lucille’s diagnosis in 2009, but the caretaking job doesn’t come easy.

Fred’s burden is growing. He was diagnosed with black lung disease in April 2017, which restricts his breathing. He also has hip problems, making it harder to move around. Lucille was also diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer last year, but it remains dormant for the time being.

Fred feels like he lost his best friend.

“All I can say is she’s been a good wife and a good friend,” Fred said. “A soulmate.”

The isolation can be devastatingly lonely, especially for Fred, who has battled depression throughout his life.

But the Holwells press on.

A day in the life

Most days, the couple wakes up around 7 a.m. Fred helps Lucille go to the bathroom and get dressed.

He then makes breakfast, usually toast or waffles with a banana. He has to watch what Lucille eats because she has trouble swallowing certain foods.

After breakfast, they sit in the living room with coffee and talk or watch TV, observing the world outside. Lucille sometimes dozes off in her chair while watching old Western movies.

“We just basically don’t have a life,” Fred said. “Our life is right here in this house. TV, looking out the window, watching rerun after rerun after rerun. That’s it.”

Lucille struggles to use silverware, so Fred usually makes finger food for her lunch and dinner, like pizza or dry spaghetti.

Aides from the Sheridan Senior Center come Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. They tidy up the house, put fresh sheets in the bedroom and paint Lucille’s nails each week. Fred buys groceries at Walmart or runs other errands during those times.

While grocery shopping, Fred doesn’t hide the truth. When people inquire about Lucille, he responds that things are bleak.

“How can you make a positive out of a negative?” Fred asked. “There’s nothing positive to say.”

The past several years have been extremely challenging for Fred. He no longer believes in God because of everything he’s been through.

“I’ve been a believer all my life until just recently,” Fred said. “I have no faith at all in God or Jesus or churches or anything. I’ve lost it all.”

Fred also envies people who can enjoy life.

“I hate being around people that are happy,” he said. “I don’t want to hear all the nice, good things in their life, because I don’t have that.”

Lucille usually gets tired and more irritable around 2 p.m. She cries regularly, more often when Johnson isn’t at the house.

Johnson works as a part-time registered nurse at the Billings Clinic, on for five days then off for nine days. Johnson is seven years older than her brother and said her mother endlessly catered to her as a young child.

“That’s why we have our bond,” Johnson said, calling Lucille her best friend.

On good days, Lucille goes to bed at 6 or 7 p.m. to the sound of Western music. Fred then has a couple hours to himself.

“When I get her put to bed, that’s my time,” Fred said. “I don’t have no cares, no worries or anything.”

Some evenings are worse than others. Lucille can become restless or agitated and call Fred foul names due to sundowning, a symptom of Alzheimer’s. Lucille occasionally gets up in the middle of the night and wanders around the house, so Fred sleeps lightly, fearing that she might fall or walk outside into the cold winter night.

A life of service

Lucille Vannoy was born Aug. 20, 1940. She has lived in and around Sheridan for most of her life. Lucille had a rough childhood and things got desperate occasionally. She ate chips off the floor for dinner one night. Yet Lucille never harbored any ill will toward her family and made sure her children respected their grandparents.

Lucille wanted to teach, but instead had to support the family starting around age 14. She worked as a waitress, laundromat employee at what is now Sheridan Manor and in school cafeterias at the former John S. Taylor School and Highland Park Elementary School, where she made renowned cinnamon rolls.

The Holwells met in their early twenties when Fred was working in an oil field in Montana and she was a waitress.

“I remember seeing her walking to work one day,” Fred said. “I pulled over to the curb, talked to her and she said, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘The guy that’s going to marry you.’”

His prediction came true. They married Nov. 28, 1963, in a church in Story in front of a small gathering of family and close friends.

The Holwell family frequently camped and traveled across the country. Lucille organized vacations to South Dakota, Oregon, Washington, Canada and Mexico.

Sometimes they took Lucille’s younger sister Shelly Newton along. Lucille is 23 years older than Newton and served as her surrogate mother. Newton idolized her older sister and wanted to be just like her when she grew up.

“I like to think that I turned out OK because (Lucille) influenced me as a tiny baby,” Newton said.

Newton lives in Rigby, Idaho, with her husband and visits Sheridan every six to eight weeks for a few days. Newton, like so many people when a loved one gets ill, regrets not visiting more often when Lucille was healthy.

Lucille was always modest and proper, yet fiercely independent.

“She just was the model woman,” Newton said.

Newton said visiting the Holwell home was a port in the storm from her regular home life. Lucille kept the house spotless, full of wonderful smells and beautiful decorations.

“I remember coming here as a little girl,” Newton said. “It was like going from dark to light. Everything in this house was just so perfect.”

Small comforts

Lucille struggles with memory but her family’s memories remain. Johnson recalls shopping with her mother every weekend for clothes, interior decorations and skin care products. Newton reminisces on the lovely smell of clean laundry hanging on a clothesline in the yard. Fred misses long walks with his wife.

The family finds ways to laugh occasionally. Fred sometimes smiles at the absurdity of it all, or something unintentionally funny that Lucille says.

Johnson’s children, one of whom lives in Billings, call Lucille on the phone and sometimes visit in person, but apart from Johnson and Newton, visitors are few and far between.

Lucille no longer takes Alzheimer’s medication because it stopped helping. She has decent physical health but has dealt with the disease for at least seven years. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, a person with Alzheimer’s lives on average four to eight years after diagnosis, but each individual case varies.

Lucille can speak but can’t form complete sentences or hold a conversation. She sometimes repeats phrases. Recently, Lucille has been constantly asking, “Now what?”

No one seems to know how to answer.

Alzheimer’s runs in the family, so Johnson worries about getting it. She does mind exercises to stay sharp but is terrified of her future with the disease.

Even as struggles mount, Fred made sure to note that the Holwells are not the only members of the community suffering as a result of a terminal disease.

“There’s plenty out there, plenty of them,” Fred said.

Although the Holwells are not alone in their pain, the nature of a terminal illness can make it feel that way. Lucille used to dance arm-in-arm with her loving husband; Now, she hardly remembers his name.