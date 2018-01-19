Waddell couple donates 80-piece collection to Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The art gracing the walls of Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts — 80 pieces in all — arrived by donation from the personal collection of Theodore Waddell and Lynn Campion Waddell. Theodore Waddell’s rare duplicate prints, mixed in with other artists on display, will be sold to support and launch a new visiting artists series at Sheridan College.

In addition, the couple donated a printing press to the college in December 2016.

The couple’s ties with the educational institution lie with their daughter, Arin Waddell, who works as a teacher at Sheridan College and is a known artist in Sheridan. Theodore Waddell also holds a deep passion for Sheridan, even though his studio resides in Montana.

Waddell tied the donated collection of 80 prints back to the donated printmaking press. He acquired the printing press from the Experimental Workshop in San Francisco after the company owners retired. Waddell printed with the company for more than 30 years and ran the equipment out of his studio for 15 years.

Waddell hopes to introduce young artists to the traditional form of printing, before inkjet printing. He wants to preserve the integrity of the print by properly reproducing it through the Takach printing press.

During his 15 years of running the printing press out of his studio, Waddell allowed other artists to utilize the machine for their own prints. Waddell required only one thing from the artists who printed on his press — leave one print behind so they could create an archive. That archive grew to the gallery displayed in the Center now.

Waddell framed some of his work to add to the collection and provided additional prints for Sheridan College personnel to sell. Those sales will go right back into the school to fund student scholarships and an ongoing visiting artists series. Waddell’s hope for the first visiting artist is a man with close ties to the area.

David Takach, the creator of the printing press donated by the Waddells, grew up in Sheridan and attended Sheridan College.

“When I donated the press, I had no idea,” Waddell said.

Upon discovering the location of his press, Takach reached out to Waddell by email and told him the serial number on the press at the college is No. 1.

That press allowed for an entire printmaking class and program at the college, and the prints remain a visual anchor in the building.

Public relations representative Kelly Pascal Gould said Waddell’s oil paintings sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

“He is really well known and loved as a Western artist,” Pascal Gould said in an email.

Waddell’s opening artist’s reception for the collection will be held Feb. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts.