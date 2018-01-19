ARC to host open house Friday

SHERIDAN — The Advocacy & Resource Center will host an open house to celebrate Bonnie Young’s retirement and to recognize her for more than 30 years of service.

Young became a volunteer for the center in 1984, was hired shortly thereafter and took over as executive director in 2009.

During her time there, she helped establish a positive working relationship between center staff and law enforcement; she cultivated a strong team of advocates and volunteers; and she stepped into a leadership role quickly in a time of need, all the while keeping calm and collected, and never losing sight of the center’s mission.

“Bonnie helped create the foundation that promoted victims’ rights in Sheridan County,” interim director Yvonne Swanson said in a press release. “Her tenacity led to extreme changes in our community. She taught me how to be a great advocate and empowered the people she led, so we too could help create social change in our community.

“We still aren’t where we want to be as far as victims’ rights and people feeling safe in their homes, but we have the tools to help others and we will keep the legacy alive,” Swanson continued. “We will miss her dearly.”

The open house will take place at the center at 136 Coffeen Ave. from 3-7 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Community members are encouraged to attend.

The Advocacy & Resource Center exists to empower people affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of violence to realize lives of choice, safety and freedom.