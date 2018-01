SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host a weekly ukulele class beginning Jan. 23.

The class with Lynn Young will take place each Tuesday at 2 p.m. through March 14.

Attendees will learn basic chords, tuning and songs. There is no charge for the class and limited instruments are available for use on a temporary basis courtesy of Q-Man Music.

Signups for the class are requested by calling (307) 672-2240.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.