YMCA offers Enhance Fitness class

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will offer Enhance Fitness to the community.

The program is an evidence- and community-based senior fitness and arthritis management program. It helps older adults become more active, energized and empowered for independent living. The program focuses on cardiovascular endurance, strength and flexibility.

The program is free for 16 consecutive weeks, and classes meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:10-10:10 a.m. Registration is ongoing. Contact Desiree Pearce at the YMCA at (307) 674-7488 for more information.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.