‘My Father’s Dragon’ to come to stage at WYO

SHERIDAN — The beloved Newbery Honor book “My Father’s Dragon” will come to life at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

The show tells the tale of compassion, courage and friendship. Elmer sets off on an adventure to rescue a baby dragon who is being held captive by ferocious animals.

Tickets for the show cost $14.50 per adult, $11.50 for senior and military and $8.50 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.