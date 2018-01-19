Carter Jonathan Miller

Carter Jonathan Miller was born Jan. 9, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Colt and Ashley Miller of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Angela and brother Austin.

His grandparents are Brent and Dia Moore of Sheridan and Matt and Debbie Miller of Dayton

Tyne Trae Tipton

Tyne Trae Tipton was born Jan. 11, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Tad and Hillary Tipton of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Myla.

His grandparents are David and Kathy Clark of Versailles, Kentucky, and Mike and Belinda Tipton of Lewellen, Nebraska.

Theodore Gus Bell

Theodore Gus Bell was born Jan. 12, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Josh and Mandy Bell of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Ed and Dora-Jean Bell of Hinsdale, Montana, and Sean and Kellie Carroll of Ranchester.

Ciaran LaVon Hartshorn

Ciaran LaVon Hartshorn was born Jan. 14, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Megan Hartshorn and Josef Elliott of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Stacey and Albert Hartshorn and Tony Bemetz, all of Sheridan.

Amelia Noelle Asay

Amelia Noelle Asay was born Jan. 11, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Terry and Nicole Asay of Buffalo.

Her sibling is brother Arlo.

Her grandparents are Chuck and Janie Schmidt of Newton, Kansas; Mitch Asay of Buffalo; and Patty and Ed Keller of Worland.

McCrae Vaughn Moore

McCrae Vaughn Moore was born Jan. 15, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents JW and Joey Moore of Banner.

His sibling is brother McCoy.

His grandparents are Dennis and Claudia Price of Buffalo, South Dakota, and Brenton and Lisa Moore of Banner.