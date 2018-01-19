SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, Chris Ledoux Way, 2:32 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Alarm, Coffeen AVenue, 12:48 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kelly Drive, 8:59 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street and Brooks Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle 3 Drive, 9:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 9:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen AVenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Filthy premises, East Montana Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Child endangerment, Illinois Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Brock Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Runaway, Sheridan area, 2:50 p.m.
• Lost property, Mydland Road, 2:52 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 4;06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:31 p.m
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen AVenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Accident, A Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 7:21 p.m
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• DUI, East Alger Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 10:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Death investigation, Brooks Street, Ranchester, 6:06 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, 9:07 a.m.
• Animal incident, Highway 14 West, mile marker 85, Dayton, 9:11 a.m.
• Damaged property, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:39 a.m.
• Assist WHP, State Highway 336, milepost 1, 11:01 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 11:10 a.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 2:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:49 p.m.
•Assist WHP, State Highway 345, mile marker 2, Ranchester, 8 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Luke Anthony Thurman, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• William Alfred Wilson, 47, Gillette, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tami Lynn Shorthair, 47, Lame Deer, Montana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rochelle Rances Pratte, 65, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chad Kwalleck, 40, Ranchester, DUI, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 80
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 6