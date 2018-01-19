FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, Chris Ledoux Way, 2:32 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Alarm, Coffeen AVenue, 12:48 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kelly Drive, 8:59 a.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street and Brooks Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Circle 3 Drive, 9:14 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 9:31 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen AVenue, 10:31 a.m.

• Filthy premises, East Montana Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• Child endangerment, Illinois Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Brock Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Runaway, Sheridan area, 2:50 p.m.

• Lost property, Mydland Road, 2:52 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 4;06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:31 p.m

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen AVenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Accident, A Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 7:21 p.m

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.

• DUI, East Alger Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 10:47 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Death investigation, Brooks Street, Ranchester, 6:06 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, 9:07 a.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 14 West, mile marker 85, Dayton, 9:11 a.m.

• Damaged property, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:39 a.m.

• Assist WHP, State Highway 336, milepost 1, 11:01 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 11:10 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 2:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:49 p.m.

•Assist WHP, State Highway 345, mile marker 2, Ranchester, 8 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Luke Anthony Thurman, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• William Alfred Wilson, 47, Gillette, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tami Lynn Shorthair, 47, Lame Deer, Montana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rochelle Rances Pratte, 65, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Chad Kwalleck, 40, Ranchester, DUI, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 80

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

